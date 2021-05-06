60 vehicles seized by CMPD in ongoing street racing investigation

The operation is one of the largest CMPD has conducted of its kind.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said it impounded 60 vehicles Thursday morning following an extensive street racing bust.

CMPD said it received complaints from citizens about dangerous drag racing activity beginning last October. The department soon began an investigation and its Transportation Division identified significant amounts of this activity taking place at Interstate 485 and Prosperity Church Road.

The six-month investigation resulted in the 60 vehicles being impounded as well as 2,100 speeding violations, 400 reckless driving violations, 32 DWI violations, and more than 1,000 other charges that were filed, according to CMPD.

THREAD: After a series of complaints over aggressive driving and street racing, CMPD began an aggressive driving operation that led to more than 50 cars being seized. [A few pictured below] pic.twitter.com/lfWlyX2gdw — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 6, 2021

Major Dave Johnson said these vehicles were part of an organized national trend of sports car enthusiasts known as 'Hooning.' CMPD defined hooning as, "groups of motorists engaging in aggressive and reckless driving in the form of burnouts, donuts, intersection and highway takeovers in addition to both spontaneous and pre-arranged street racing."

The investigation is one of the largest CMPD has conducted of its kind. CMPD said the operation occurred in collaboration with The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies across North Carolina and South Carolina.