CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A University of North Carolina-Charlotte student said she couldn't believe what was happening when an active shooter opened fire in a classroom at the school Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca Ince, a freshman, told NBC Charlotte's Wake Up Charlotte she was in the library around 5:45 p.m. with a friend when a stampede of people rushed into the building.

"All of a sudden, I see this stampede rushing to the door and a guy is screaming, 'don't go into Kennedy, there's a shooter. There's an active shooter, get out of the building,'" Ince said.

At first, she thought it might be a prank. Once Ince got outside, she said there was no guidance on where to go and she didn't see anything out of the ordinary. That changed once she got to the student union.

"I started walking and was praying and I ended up in the student union. I was still confused, I met back up with my friends I started to understand things were very official when I saw the emergency alerts on the TV screen and I said, 'oh, this is actually happening,'" Ince said. "That's when things started to set in for me."

The shooter was taken into custody shortly after opening fire in the Kennedy building. He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Two people died and four were injured during the incident. Authorities have not yet identified the victims who were killed. One of the victims, Drew Pescaro, is recovering after surgery.

Ince said she and a group of about eight other girls were told to go upstairs and get away from any windows and turn out all the lights. A woman who allowed them in the office asked if they had been trained for active shooter situations and quickly gave them a rundown of what to do.

"About eight of us girls went into the office and barricaded the door. She said do not move the barricade that you set up," Ince said. "The light sensor is a motion sensor so if you move this barricade the lights are going to turn on.

"It's pitch black, so we're using water bottle, chairs, heavy binders, boxes, anything just to make sure that the door would not open if it was pushed upon."

That's when Ince said the group of girls began talking and praying for about 45 minutes before they were told they could leave the room.

"My condolences go out to the victims' families," Ince tweeted. "I want you to know what the Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. You are not alone. I am praying for your healing and comfort. #uncc #unccstrong"

