Accused North Carolina capitol rioter allegedly violated terms of pretrial release

Federal prosecutors want to send Matthew Beddingfield back to jail.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of assaulting police during the attack on the US Capitol allegedly violated the terms of his pretrial release.

In new court documents submitted Saturday morning, federal prosecutors said Beddingfield went to a Buffalo Wild Wings with his mother, went to an undisclosed location, and drove by his father's house.

Federal prosecutors had fought for Beddingfield to remain in jail while he waited for trial, but a magistrate judge granted him to be part of a supervision program with strict guidelines.

As part of the pretrial release supervision program, Beddingfield was not allowed to his father, who allegedly accompanied him to the capitol on Jan. 6. Beddingfield was only allowed to go to and from work and was under the supervision of his grandfather.

"...the Court advised Beddingfield through thorough proceedings and in clear language that he would be held strictly liable for any violation," wrote federal prosecutors. "Three days after this Court gave Beddingfield an inch, Beddingfield took a mile."

In the court documents, federal prosecutors also wrote Beddingfield has a history of allegedly violating his pretrial release guidelines.

Before going to the capitol on Jan. 6, Beddingfield was out on bond for attempted murder

As part of those release conditions, Beddingfield, "reinitiated his “cart” business on social media, a violation of the terms of his release. That began a progression of violations that culminated in Beddingfield’s participation in the Capitol siege and assault of police officers on January 6, 2021," wrote federal prosecutors.