CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a man tried to kidnap her at knifepoint when she was getting off a CATS bus in south Charlotte Sunday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the CATS station on South Boulevard at I-485 around 7:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found a 23-year-old woman who had been cut on her face.

The woman told 911 that the suspect told her if she looked at him he would kill her.

According to police, the woman was waiting for an UBER ride when she discovered a man who made her feel uncomfortable. Police report the victim started to walk away. The suspect grabbed her from behind and ordered her to go with him. Police report the man was armed with a knife.

The woman was able to use a stun gun she had with her and escape but got cut during the struggle. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s with a muscular build and a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, boots and a gray knit cap. CMPD has not determined a motive in the attack.

Police report the area in which this attack occurred will be patrolled heavily by law enforcement until the suspect is apprehended.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.