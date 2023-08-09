Former Clemson star, Super Bowl champion arrested in Charlotte

Bashaud Breeland was expected to sign with the Panthers before a failed physical led to him signing with the Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl in 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bashaud Breeland, a Super Bowl-winning player with the Kansas City Chiefs who starred at Clemson before making it to the NFL, is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in Mecklenburg County in a stolen vehicle this week, records show.

Breeland is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, altering serial numbers, alterting title and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as numerous drug charges including posession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and a Schedule I substance. Schedule I substances can include heroin, LSD, marijuana and ecstasy.

According to the police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte, Breeland was pulled over on North Graham Street in a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 valued at $150,000 that was reported stolen from Florida. The report states that officers found eight weapons inside the vehicle, including two AK-47s. They also allegedly recovered over 5 pounds of marijuana and 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, as well as digital scales, a vacuum sealer and bags.

Mecklenburg County jail records show that Breeland posted a $30,000 bond early Tuesday, just hours after he was arrested.

Breeland has spent eight seasons in the NFL after he was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The South Carolina native was expected to join the Panthers before the 2018 season but failed a physical and the deal fell through. This led to Breeland heading to Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl in 2019. He recorded an interception and seven tackles for the Chiefs in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Breeland was arrested in York County in April 2020 on multiple charges, including open container and marijuana possession.

