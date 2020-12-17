Boone Police warn of phone scammers posing as fire department

Detectives in Boone say scammers are posing as the fire department, asking for donations. But public offices don't seek donations for their service.

BOONE, N.C. — Police in Boone, North Carolina are issuing a warning about a phone scam attempting to steal money by posing as town officials.

According to Boone Police, multiple reports have come in about people soliciting donations from the public to support the Boone Fire Department. Boone town departments, including the fire department and police, don't seek or solicit donations to provide service to the community.

It's unclear if the alleged scammers have been successful with their attempts, but detectives say anyone who receives a call, letter or email requesting donations to not respond. Individuals should never provide sensitive personal information, such as credit card and bank account numbers to anonymous people seeking donations.

Last month, Duke Energy reported a massive scam targeting their customers. Duke said they received 25,000 scam attempts just in 2020, the highest number on record.

Duke officials said the scammers were threatening to disconnect service if bills weren't paid in full immediately.