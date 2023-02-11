A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead

The 41-year-old woman was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on Friday.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday.

Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said what happened is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call 828-438-5500. All tips will remain anonymous, and a reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

