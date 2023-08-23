Former Morganton teacher, church staff member charged with child sex crimes

A former teacher at a Morganton charter school who also worked at a Burke County church is facing charges for alleged crimes against children.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former Burke County teacher who also worked at a church in Morganton is facing charges for alleged crimes against children, investigators announced Wednesday.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching was charged with three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor by the Burke County Sheriff's Office after deputies received an online tip alleging Mirtsching of misconduct. He was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Aug. 24.

Mirtsching was a kindergarten teacher at New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile. The school confirmed that Mirtsching was a former employee, telling WCNC Charlotte he resigned after the last school year and was not involved with the school when he was arrested.

"We are cooperating with all authorities involved with this investigation," the school said in a statement. "At this time, we have not been made aware of any circumstances relating to New Dimensions."

Thrive Church in Morganton said Mirtsching was fired from his staff position after being arrested. Church leaders said they were unaware of any ongoing investigation before they were notified of his arrest.

"Thrive Church - Morganton is committed to the safety and well-being of all those who attend," the church's statement reads. "The church has background checks on leaders, employees, and staff and we offer our full cooperation and support to authorities and law enforcement."

Burke County investigators haven't announced Mirtsching's relationship with his alleged victim(s). Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-764-9500.

