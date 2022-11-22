4 people accused in Charlotte man's killing arrested in two other states, police say

CMPD said the suspects were found in both New York and Maryland.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four people accused of killing a man earlier in November are now in custody after being arrested in two northeastern states.

A news release shared by CMPD on Thursday reported that 29-year-old Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia was shot and killed on Sunday, Nov. 6 just before 3 a.m. The investigation remained ongoing for about two weeks until CMPD said the arrests were made.

Police said the four suspects were taken into custody in the states of New York and Maryland. They have been identified as:

29-year-old Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz, charged with murder

29-year-old Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo, charged with murder

25-year-old Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez, charged with felony accessory after murder

32-year-old Mirian Sola Dubon, charged with felony accessory after murder

The four suspects were reportedly taken into custody without incident on Saturday, Nov. 19. CMPD said several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in making the arrests. All four suspects are set to be extradited back to Charlotte in the coming weeks.