4 people accused in Charlotte man's killing arrested in two other states, police say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four people accused of killing a man earlier in November are now in custody after being arrested in two northeastern states.
A news release shared by CMPD on Thursday reported that 29-year-old Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia was shot and killed on Sunday, Nov. 6 just before 3 a.m. The investigation remained ongoing for about two weeks until CMPD said the arrests were made.
Police said the four suspects were taken into custody in the states of New York and Maryland. They have been identified as:
- 29-year-old Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz, charged with murder
- 29-year-old Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo, charged with murder
- 25-year-old Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez, charged with felony accessory after murder
- 32-year-old Mirian Sola Dubon, charged with felony accessory after murder
The four suspects were reportedly taken into custody without incident on Saturday, Nov. 19. CMPD said several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in making the arrests. All four suspects are set to be extradited back to Charlotte in the coming weeks.
While these arrests have been made, the investigation into Mejia's death remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective in CMPD's homicide unit. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or shared online.