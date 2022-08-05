Homicide suspect killed, officer shot during shootout, police say

A suspect who was wanted for a homicide in Charlotte was shot and killed by officers trying to serve a murder warrant in Forsyth County, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte homicide was shot and killed by police in Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday, police said.

The suspect, who hasn't been named, was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, with one of the officers killing the suspect. An officer was hurt during the incident but is expected to recover.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were part of the unit trying to locate the suspect. They were not hurt during the incident, CMPD said in a statement Friday. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was called to lead the investigation, which is standard protocol for all police shootings.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) is leading an officer-involved shooting investigation that occurred in Clemmons, North Carolina. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/AyyiE9Ox9o — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2022

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112. Witnesses may also contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

CMPD hasn't identified the suspect or announced what case they were wanted for. No further information was released by state or local law enforcement.