Homicide suspect killed, officer shot during shootout, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte homicide was shot and killed by police in Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday, police said.
The suspect, who hasn't been named, was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, with one of the officers killing the suspect. An officer was hurt during the incident but is expected to recover.
Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were part of the unit trying to locate the suspect. They were not hurt during the incident, CMPD said in a statement Friday. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was called to lead the investigation, which is standard protocol for all police shootings.
Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112. Witnesses may also contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.
CMPD hasn't identified the suspect or announced what case they were wanted for. No further information was released by state or local law enforcement.
