CMPD officer shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was shot near an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, authorities said.

In a tweet, CMPD said the officer was shot near the 6100 block of Treetop Court, which is just off Albemarle Road and Central Avenue. CMPD said the officer, who has not been identified, was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

CMPD has not announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

No further details have been given by officials at this time.

