Nearly 200 vehicles stolen in Charlotte within the last 2 weeks: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 200 vehicles have been stolen in Charlotte within the last two weeks, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
In a video posted to its YouTube channel, CMPD shared some tips to help people avoid becoming a victim of car theft. Those tips include always locking your vehicle, keeping your keys in your possession and concealing any valuables out of sight from would-be thieves. That's especially important for weapons.
"We've had over 500 guns stolen in this city," Officer Justin Davies said. "Please, if you own a firearm, do not leave it in your car. If you have to, put it in a locked gun box somewhere in your trunk."
Davies also said people shouldn't leave their car unattended while running, whether it's at the gas station or in their driveway. It only takes a few seconds for someone to run up, jump inside and take off.
CMPD is expected to give a detailed briefing on car thefts in Charlotte in recent weeks. Kendall Morris will have a full report on Tuesday's briefing on WCNC Charlotte News.
