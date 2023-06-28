CMPD discusses an increase in crimes against children online

Officials said this is a growing issue with the number of cyber tips in our area more than doubling over the years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, held a meeting Wednesday to discuss an increase in crimes against children online.

Officials said this is a growing issue with the number of cyber tips in our area more than doubling over the years.

Online predators aren't always shadowy figures from overseas, they say they live here in our community, officials said.

As they continue to work to combat the issue, they're asking for help from parents to put a stop to the growing trend.

"There are searches that you need to do of your children’s devices," Lieutenant Jim Ivie, with CMPDm said. "Check any devices they use to chat on their cell phones, computers, tablets or even gaming devices."

Data shows CMPD received about 98 cyber tips back in 2016 which has drastically increased to 724 tips since last year.

Officials say once law enforcement is involved at least one child has already been victimized, and they're urging parents to be proactive by doing things like installing parental controls and monitoring their child’s online behavior.

You can also report online abuse by calling either 911 or 311. You can also contact the Cyber Tipline: 1-800-THE-LOST

