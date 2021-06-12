1 dead, another injured in north Charlotte homicide

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and said they believe everyone involved knew each other.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on Oneida Road. That's in Hidden Valley.

Police said one person was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

