Charlotte police investigating west Charlotte homicide

Authorities said someone drove the victim to the hospital but said the victim later died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Avalon Avenue right off of Tuckaseegee Road.

Police said a person was shot there at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities said someone drove the victim to the hospital but said the victim later died.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter￼

Investigators have not named a suspect or the person killed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.