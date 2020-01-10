17-year-old dies after Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old died Thursday after being shot Wednesday in Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced later Thursday.
Someone drove Calvin Washington to the Atrium Health hospital in University City Wednesday afternoon after Washington was shot, according to CMPD. Washington was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.
Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.
The initial investigation determined Washington was likely shot Wednesday near 7400 North Tryon Street, which is located just south of University City Boulevard.
No arrests have been announced.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.