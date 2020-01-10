17-year-old dies after Charlotte shooting

Calvin Washington appears to be have shot on North Tryon Street before dying at the hospital, according to the investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old died Thursday after being shot Wednesday in Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced later Thursday.

Someone drove Calvin Washington to the Atrium Health hospital in University City Wednesday afternoon after Washington was shot, according to CMPD. Washington was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

The initial investigation determined Washington was likely shot Wednesday near 7400 North Tryon Street, which is located just south of University City Boulevard.

No arrests have been announced.