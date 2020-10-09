5-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

It happened on Elgywood Lane Wednesday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A five-year-old child has died after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It is being investigated as a homicide.

It happened on Elgywood Lane Wednesday night. CMPD said the child was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries but died at the hospital. The child's name has not been released.

At this time, it's not known what led to the shooting.

In August, multiple children were injured in shootings — mostly accidental. It's not yet known what the circumstances of this shooting were, however.

At this time, no further information has been released on the case. It's not clear if police are looking for any suspects in connection to the shooting.