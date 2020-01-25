CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after three reported shootings in Charlotte Friday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a shooting near 200 Stone Post Road. Medic also responded to the scene, where they pronounced the person dead.

Within minutes, a reported shooting also occurred about 2 miles away near 700 Edgewood Drive. One person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Both neighborhoods are located off of Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77.

Police investigations continue along Edgegreen Drive and Stone Post Road.

As of publication, CMPD has not announced any arrests in connection to the shootings.

CMPD also responded to a reported shooting near 1300 Edgewood Road, where Medic transported one patient with serious injuries.

It was not immediately known if any of the incidents were connected.

CMPD is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

