Gastonia man charged with child sex crimes

Lincoln County deputies say one victim claimed she and the suspect had sex multiple times.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing several child sex crime charges stemming from an investigation into inappropriate messages sent to two underage girls.

On April 16, Lincoln County deputies say they received the report regarding the obscene images and messages sent to two minor children. The Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center interviewed both of the girls, who both shared details about inappropriate contact between them and 21-year-old Joshua Tyler Gray. Both of the victims were known by him, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says one victim said Gray encouraged her to leave her house with him in the middle of the night on multiple occasions. Gray is accused of driving her to different locations to have sex with her before taking her back to her home.

Gray is now charged with felony counts of statutory rape, having indecent liberties with a child, and 2nd degree kidnapping. He's also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of disseminating material harmful to minors, all misdemeanors. He was arrested on May 1 by the Gaston County Police Department and placed in jail on a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance in Lincoln County District Court is set for Monday, May 3.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because the victims are underage.