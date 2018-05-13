The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:53 a.m. at the SMS Catering Service located at 1764 Norland Road. Police report the business had been rented out to a promoter who was holding a party inside the building. As the event was ending and people were exiting the business, a shooting occurred outside of the building in the street and in neighboring parking lots, police said.

Police report a total of 3 people were shot during this incident, 1 female and 2 males. 2 of the victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the 3rd, one of the male victims, is being treated at CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

© 2018 WCNC