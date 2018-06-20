CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported assault in the 2300 block of Ginger Lane a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they believe the people involved were in the parking lot of the complex when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

RIGHT NOW: Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Ginger Lane in NE CLT. As a result of the shooting, 1 car and 2 occupied apartments were shot into. No injuries reported. No arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/dYAwULHULu — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) June 20, 2018

Two apartments and at least one vehicle were shot into during the shootout. CMPD said no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

