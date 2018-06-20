CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a fight led to shots being fired at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported assault in the 2300 block of Ginger Lane a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they believe the people involved were in the parking lot of the complex when an argument broke out and shots were fired.
Two apartments and at least one vehicle were shot into during the shootout. CMPD said no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
Investigators have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!