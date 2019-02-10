CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorney General Josh Stein and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a new tool to deal with domestic violence.

"One life lost by domestic violence is one life too many."

The attorney general announced the rollout of Lethality Assessment Protocol. The tool will be a partnership between victims' services and law enforcement to help protect people at risk from being killed by their own domestic partner.

"We want to do two things in particular. We want to have problem-solving partnerships, and we want to prevent that next crime. This protocol helps us do that."

Currently, in North Carolina, Mecklenburg County, along with law enforcement agencies in Wake, Durham, Buncombe, Alamance, and Davidson counties are implementing this process.

