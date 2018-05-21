CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A weekend of violence has Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responding to dozens of calls involving robbery’s assaults and two shootings, one of which turned out to be deadly.

Police are investigating the shooting death of Shalamar Venable near uptown Charlotte late Sunday night. Investigators say when officers arrived, she had gunshot wounds in her chest.

Police say she and someone else got into an argument and that’s when the other person shot her.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Sunday's deadly shooting to step forward.

Another shooting took place Sunday, where a man was shot in the thigh in east Charlotte.

The shooting victim Alexander Ramirez said he feels lucky that his injury wasn’t worse. He was standing outside near mother’s house at a picnic when he said a car started driving strange and then a man began to open fire.

“It just happened out if the blue,” Ramirez said. “He didn’t reach out the door, he just basically leaned back and started shooting."

Police have yet to make arrests in either of these cases.

