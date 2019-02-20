CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified a man shot and killed after a fight in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report 52-year-old Titus Campbell was found dead in a home on Tresevant Avenue just off Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road around 3:30 a.m.

During a press conference, CMPD detectives said a dispute in the house led up to the shooting. Several people who were in the house at the time were interviewed by detectives.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.