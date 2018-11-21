CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has identified the man shot and killed in University City Tuesday night.

CMPD was called to a reported shooting in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive near Old Concord Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in the common area of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified was Kendric Washington, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives spent several hours searching the area for potential witnesses to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

