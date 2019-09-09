CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were shot at 7-Eleven store in southeast Charlotte early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity Road just after 3 a.m. When police got to the store, they found a man who had been shot. A K-9 officer on the scene was able to find a second man who was shot at the store.

One of the victims was rushed to a Charlotte hospital by Medic.

CMPD has not released any suspect information but a police spokesperson said detectives are not looking for any additional people at this time. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

