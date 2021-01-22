CMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run

The collision occurred on Friday in the 9300 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in the 9300 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say on Friday, Jan, 22 at around 8:49 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was then pronounced deceased by Medic. The victim has been identified as David Norman Mercurius.

Police say Mercurius was in the right travel lane of northbound Brookshire Boulevard near the right shoulder of the roadway. He was changing the left rear tire on his disabled 2007 Dodge Nitro when he was struck by a vehicle.

The other car involved was a dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte Sedan, traveling north on Brookshire. Police say the Kia did not stop at the scene and was last observed exiting onto the outer loop of 485.

Witnesses at the scene stated the Kia was driving erratically on Brookshire Boulevard prior to the crash. They say the car was observed to be weaving in and out of traffic just before striking Mercurius. No impairment is suspected for Mercurius.

Police say the evidence at the scene indicated the suspect vehicle was a Kia Forte. The vehicle will have damage to the front right corner as well as a missing passenger door mirror.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Any with information about this crash should contact Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.