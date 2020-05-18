CMPD investigating east Charlotte homicide

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. No arrests have been announced in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a person died in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim was found in the 4000 block of Briarhill Drive, which is off Milton Road near East W.T. Harris Boulevard. In a tweet, CMPD said the victim was taken by Medic to a Charlotte hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced in the case and CMPD has not identified the victim. Anyone with information about this case or any other homicide is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.