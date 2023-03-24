Man found dead in field near Charlotte cemetery, police say

The victim had apparent trauma and blood on his chest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on North Graham Street.

CMPD said it happened Friday in the 700 block of North Graham Street, which is near the intersection with West 10th street and the on-ramp for I-277 on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte.

During a news briefing, CMPD said a person saw the man lying in the field near the cemetery and went out to check on him. 911 was called shortly before 6:30 p.m., and Medic declared the victim dead on the scene.

CMPD noted the victim, who is unidentified as of publication, had apparent trauma and blood on his chest, but could not definitively say how he was wounded. The man is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s. CMPD also believes he died sometime Friday but did not have a more exact timeline.

Anyone with information is urged to call Charlotte CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

