Medic: 1 person dead after fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte

It happened on Quercus Cove Court on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. One person has died.

It happened Friday in the 5900 block of Quercus Cove Court, which is near Sycamore at Tyvola apartments and Elevation Church.

Details are limited at this time. CMPD has not released any information on the victim or any potential suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a detective with the homicide unit.

