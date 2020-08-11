CMPD: One person killed after east Charlotte shooting

It happened near Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood.

One person has died after a shooting in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

CMPD officers responded to the area of 6700 North Tryon Street shortly before 8:20 p.m. Saturday after reports that shots were fired. When they arrived, officers found a victim on the ground who had been shot. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to investigate, as well as Crime Scene Search.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. At this time, no information about the victim or any potential suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a CMPD Homicide Unit detective. Those who want to share information but with to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.