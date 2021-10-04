x
CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

According to Charlotte police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Vinton Street. Police said one person is dead.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

