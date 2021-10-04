CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

According to Charlotte police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Vinton Street. Police said one person is dead.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Vinton Street. Police said one person is dead.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/mNqxWMjqMO — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 4, 2021

