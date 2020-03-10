CMPD investigating southwest Charlotte homicide

Police responded to a call of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near the 4000 block of Conway Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting in southwest Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they arrive located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jonquil Antoine Thompson. His family has been notified of his death.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Crime Stoppers, CFD, and Medic also assisted.

Police have not mentioned any suspect information at this time. No further details were immediately available.