CMPD makes arrest in 32-year-old cold case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest in a 1989 cold case. Johnny Evans Jr., 56, has been charged in connection to the 32-year-old burglary and rape case.

The incident happened early on Aug. 27, 1989. Police said a suspect broke into a home on Simmons Street, then sexually assaulted the resident and ransacked the home. The then-19-year-old female called 911 and was taken to the hospital where DNA evidence was collected.

Police said the DNA was first tested in 1990, but Evans wasn't identified as a suspect until a recent DNA match. After the DNA match, warrants were issued for his arrest on first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree rape.

On Oct. 18, 2021, CMPD located and arrested him without incident. Evans was interviewed by detectives, then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where he was served with the three outstanding warrants.

This investigaiton remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave the information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting the website at Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers.

