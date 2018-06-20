CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man said his wallet was stolen when someone drugged his drink at Common Market in Plaza Midwood.

According to the police report, the victim was at Common Market on Commonwealth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 15 when the alleged drugging occurred. The victim said the suspect drugged his drink before taking his wallet that contained a company credit card, the victim’s debit card and $20 cash.

RELATED: Defenders investigation on drugged drinks at Epicentre leads to new legislation

RELATED: CMPD says drugged drink case wasn't handled properly

After taking the victim’s wallet, the suspect reportedly used the victim business card to purchase several items.

Police have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



© 2018 WCNC