Crime

CMPD responds to scene after 3 people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of North Tryon Street, which is near the intersection with East Sugar Creek Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are being treated for life-threatening injuries after MEDIC responded to a reported shooting Monday night, according to Mecklenburg EMS. At this time, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not confirmed if the incident was a shooting. 

Emergency crews responded to the 4500 block of North Tryon Street, which is near the intersection with East Sugar Creek Road, around 10:20 p.m.

At this time, CMPD has not issued further information on the investigation. No suspect information has been made available. 

