Man charged with impersonating police officer, CMPD says

Stephen Burke Bridges faces a handful of charges, and was never employed by the department.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is now accused of impersonating a police officer while working a security job for a bar.

In a news briefing Thursday, CMPD said 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges was arrested on Wednesday after they received reports Bridges was pretending to be an officer. The department said he was working his security job while impersonating, and even had a stolen badge on him. CMPD noted the bar he was working for believed he was a legitimate officer.

Detectives said Bridges reportedly had photos of him posing as an officer shared online, which prompted their investigation. They also found he had a concealed handgun on him.

Bridges is now charged with three counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer and obtaining property under false pretenses, both felony charges. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods and carrying a concealed handgun.

Mecklenburg County jail records show Bridges was processed into jail around 1 a.m. Thursday, and released at 3:32 a.m.

CMPD is still investigating and wants to know if Bridges tried to perform any official duties while allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. Anyone who may have interacted with him is asked to call 9-1-1.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

