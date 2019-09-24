CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of entering a woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

Police said the crime happened on Saturday at around 3:56 a.m. in the 100 block of Canterwood Drive.

According to police, the victim said she was asleep inside of her home when she was awoken by a man who sexually assaulted her. The victim said she screamed and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.

The suspect description is listed as a male (unknown race), wearing a sweater with gray and white accents on it and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit are currently investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

