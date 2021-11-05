CMPD investigating homicide on South Tryon Street

It happened Tuesday night near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Clanton Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide near South End Charlotte. It happened Tuesday night near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Clanton Road.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirm one person has died.

No further information has been released at this time, and no suspect information has been made available.

This marks the 96th homicide investigated by CMPD this year.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

