CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an apparent break-in in east Charlotte early Monday.

CMPD said they responded to a reported break-in at the American Beauty Garden Center off East Independence Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Around that same time, CMPD received a 911 call from an individual who said he saw the suspect inside the business on a security camera. A few minutes later, the same person called 911 and said he shot someone at the store.

Police said the suspect ran behind the building after smashing the glass front door. When the owner arrived, the suspect ran outside and was shot by the owner. He then ran behind the store, where he was found by police. The business owner told police he shot the suspect during an encounter inside the store. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

CMPD has not identified the shooter and detectives have not announced any arrests or formal charges. The investigation is active and ongoing.

#UPDATE: @CMPD says a suspect smashed the front door & broke into the American Beauty Garden Center around 4:30am. A “citizen” was watching the security cameras & saw the break-in. After calling 911, citizen came down to store, encountered the suspect & shot and killed him. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/mqZGMSrqCn — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 6, 2018

