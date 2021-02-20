1 killed in east Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

According to police, the investigation is in the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the investigation is in the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive. Police said shortly before 8:00 p.m. their officers responded to a call and located a victim inside a vehicle, originally unresponsive, but later observed to have an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Detectives with the CMPD's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation and collect physical evidence. The CMPD's Operations Command, Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, Victim’s Assistance, CFD, and Medic also responded to assist.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective McCraw is lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

