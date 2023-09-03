Paramedic accused of sexually assaulting teen during ambulance ride, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged Akingbiwaju Joseph Opadele with felony sexual conduct under pretext of medical treatment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a paramedic employed by a Fort Mill emergency agency is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl while she was in an ambulance for treatment earlier this year.

Police said during a Thursday afternoon news briefing that 31-year-old Akingbiwaju Joseph Opadele was part of a Fort Mill EMS ambulance crew that helped transport the 17-year-old victim to Atrium Health from Fort Mill after she suffered a medical episode on January 17. CMPD said Opadele placed his hand inside the victim's pants, and that the treatment she required did not require that kind of physical contact.

Opadele was, at the time, the only person in the back of the ambulance with the victim according to CMPD.

Police said the victim reported what happened to hospital staff and received a sex assault kit and examination. After the kit was analyzed and witness testimony was considered, CMPD detectives found probable cause to charge him. Opadele was arrested at his home in Kannapolis on March 7, 2023. He is now charged with sexual conduct under the pretext of medical treatment, which is deemed a Class C felony.

Opadele was released on the same day after making a $15,000 unsecured bond. During Thursday's news briefing, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings railed against the low bond set for Opadele, noting the suspect was able to walk out of jail more than half an hour after being booked.

37 minutes. That is how long it took for a Fort Mill Paramedic to be released from jail after being arrested by CMPD and charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old patient. He was released on a $15k unsecured bond. What message are we sending to the most vulnerable (1/2) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) March 9, 2023

Jennings also commented on the alleged crime itself.

"To be taken advantage of in this sense is unthinkable to me. It's difficult to imagine how that might feel to a parent, and the trust you basically lose to those who are here to protect you," he said.

Fort Mill EMS Chief Tim McMichael promised a full investigation into what happened and reaffirmed their dedication to patient safety during Thursday's news briefing.

CMPD is asking anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Opadele to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave tips online.

