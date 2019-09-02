CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, the incident happened in the 1000 block of McAlway Road in the Providence Division.

Police report, officers were dispatched to the location after they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon service call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim identified as Na-Zea Scott, 23. His family has been notified of his death.

NBC Charlotte spoke with several neighbors -- all said they hear gun shots frequently. Dorise Moore lives in the area and said she hears gun shots from time to time.

"Well depending on if it was domestic or a random robbery or something like that because a lot of times it's domestic and you know you can't stop that," Moore said.

CMPD has not announced any arrests in the shooting and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.