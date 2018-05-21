CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in uptown early Monday morning.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Investigators have not identified the suspect or victim in this case and no arrests have been made.
© 2018 WCNC