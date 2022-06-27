4 charged after man shot, killed inside Concord apartment

Four men are facing charges in connection with the killing of a man at his apartment in Concord last month.

CONCORD, N.C. — Four men were arrested in connection with the shooting of two people at an apartment complex in Concord last month, police said.

Concord officers responded to a report of gunshots at the Parkway Station Apartments on Concord Parkway just after 5 a.m. on Memorial Day. When officers got to the scene, they found 26-year-old Raekwon Deondre Berry dead inside his home. A second victim was also found in an adjacent apartment after he was shot through the wall. That victim was taken to a Concord hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives were able to determine that four suspects arrived in two separate vehicles and waited in the parking lot before forcing their way into Berry's apartment. Multiple shots were fired inside the apartment, including the shots that killed Berry, Concord police said.

The suspects were located through a joint investigation with police in Charlotte, Gastonia and Greensboro. All four men were taken into custody without further incident and remain in the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

