One person dead following shooting in Concord, police say

Officers are talking to multiple witnesses and are working to identify any suspects.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord.

Witnesses on the scene told police that an unknown man came up to a bus stop and shot another man. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Travoris Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

On Twitter, the department advised drivers to seek alternate routes as the scene impacted traffic.

CPD officers are working a crime scene on International Dr NW near Corporate Dr NW. The roadway is closed between Republic Ct NW and Global Dr NW. Please use an alternate route. /tjm — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 7, 2022

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

WCNC Charlotte will update this story once more details are released.

