2 charged with teen's killing in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — One person was arrested and another is wanted after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Concord last week, police said.

Concord police responded to reports of shots being fired in the Southern Chase subdivision off Zion Church Road around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 15. When officers were en route, they made contact with a vehicle on Old Charlotte Road Southwest that reportedly left the area following the shooting.

The people inside the car said they shot at someone else after an argument on Pullman Street Southwest. A 17-year-old in the car was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot, Concord police said.

Two suspects were identified during the investigation. One of the suspects, 24-year-old Paris Chandler Johnson, was arrested and charged with murder. Warrants for murder were issued for 18-year-old Witness Shailyn Haynes.

Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Concord Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME. Witnesses may also call 704-920-5000 to speak directly with Concord police detectives.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots. WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case due to the severity of the charges and one suspect being wanted by police.