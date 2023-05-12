Catawba County couple sentenced to prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Dale Shalvey and his wife, Tara Stottlemyer, were sentenced to prison for their role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina husband and wife were sentenced to prison for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced.

Dale Jeremiah Shalvey was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by 24 months of supervised release for his actions at the Capitol during the riot in January 2021. Shalvey pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Shalvey's wife, Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, was sentenced to eight months for obstruction of an official proceeding. She was also ordered 24 months of supervised release after her prison sentence. Stottlemyer was also given a $100 special assessment and a $2,000 fine.

Court documents claimed the couple and a third person, identified as 38-year-old Katharine Morrison of Dansville, New York, went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and illegally entered Capitol grounds. Shalvey walked to a bike rack that was being used as a barricade outside the Capitol and threw something at a Metropolitan police officer.

About 20 minutes later, prosecutors said Shalvey, Morrison and Stottlemyer made their way into the Capitol through the Senate Wing door and went to various areas inside, including the Rotunda and the Senate Chamber. All three took photos of documents that were in and on desks in all of those rooms.

Shalvey is also accused of taking and destroying a letter written by Sen. Mitt Romney that was intended for former Vice President Mike Pence. The trio left the Capitol shortly after 3 p.m., court documents allege.

