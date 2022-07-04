Thieves steal $7,000 worth of copper wire from NC Lowe's in just minutes, deputies say

The suspects split into two groups and tossed the copper wire into carts before loading it into two vehicles and speeding away from the store.

DENVER, N.C. — Four people are wanted for stealing more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Lincoln County last month, police said.

Lincoln County deputies were called to the Lowe's store on Highway 73 in Denver on June 28 after four people walked into the store, split into groups and loaded the wire into shopping carts before walking out of the store. The suspects were only in the store for about five minutes, deputies said.

The suspects then loaded the stolen copper wire into a red Nissan Versa and a black SUV before speeding away from the scene. A Lowe's prevention officer told Lincoln County authorities some of the suspects have been connected to thefts at other Lowe's stores in the Charlotte area.

Lincoln County deputies released the following surveillance images captured at the store.

Any person with information about this incident or the suspects' identities is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050. Witnesses may also call Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.