CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of armed robberies at popular chain stores has Charlotte shoppers on alert.

Over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a suspect with a knife targeted a Best Buy on Perimeter Parkway. Just last month, a Home Depot in the University area was robbed at gunpoint.

Both cases happened around rush hour and both in busy shopping areas.

In the latest crime at Best Buy, police said the suspect stole computer equipment by threatening an employee with a knife. NBC Charlotte talked to Best Buy customers who say it’s important to be extra cautious with the holidays coming up.

“It’s pretty horrible, but it’s the holiday season, so people are going to be desperate to get gifts, especially if they are out of work,” said customer Darian Lafferty.

The police report showed Best Buy was robbed at around 5 p.m. Sunday. Around the same time of a day, Home Depot on University City Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint last month. Police said the suspect was stealing a leaf blower, and when approached by employees, he pulled a gun.

“It’s like you have to have your eyes open everywhere you go because you never know what might happen,” a Home Depot customer previously told NBC Charlotte.

Best Buy customers said they’ll be taking precautions inside the story and in the parking lot.

“Make sure you put your stuff in the trunk, don’t leave your stuff in the car, so it doesn’t get broken into or robbed,” Lafferty told NBC Charlotte. “It’s definitely going to pick up between now and Christmas.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the either of the armed robberies. So far, no one's been charged in these crimes.

